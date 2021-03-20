UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Crackdown Halts Protests Ahead Of Chad Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 09:01 PM

Police crackdown halts protests ahead of Chad election

Police broke up demonstrations by opposition movements and civil society groups in Chad's capital N'Djamena Saturday, three weeks ahead of a presidential vote expected to be won by 30-year incumbent Idriss Deby Itno

N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Police broke up demonstrations by opposition movements and civil society groups in Chad's capital N'Djamena Saturday, three weeks ahead of a presidential vote expected to be won by 30-year incumbent Idriss Deby Itno.

With large numbers of officers on the streets, few were able to answer calls to turn out from opposition figures including Succes Masra, who was barred earlier this month from running for president by the Supreme Court.

Authorities had on Friday barred demonstrations, citing a risk of "disturbances to public order".

Saleh Kebzabo, who withdrew from the presidential campaign in protest at heavy-handed tactics by the security forces, was prevented from reaching a protest in central N'Djamena, sources close to him told AFP.

Mahamat Nour Ahmed Ibedou, general secretary of rights group CTDDH, was arrested, the body's secretary Abbas Al-Hassan told AFP.

And police surrounded the headquarters of barred candidate Masra's political party The Transformers, while security forces quickly dispersed small groups of demonstrators who had burned tyres in some parts of the city.

Opposition parties and civil society groups are clamouring for change at the top of Chad's government after decades under Deby's iron fist.

They accuse the president, who came to power in a 1990 coup, of crushing all dissent in recent months by banning political rallies or violently dispersing them.

Three people were killed last month when soldiers and police attempted to arrest opposition candidate Yaya Dillo Djerou, including Yaya Dillo's mother.

Amnesty International has called Chad's bans on demonstrations "unnecessary and disproportionate", while UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres this month said he "regrets the use of violence" in the run-up to the election.

Related Topics

Election Protest Supreme Court Police United Nations Vote Civil Society Chad All From Government Top Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharma, Kohli fire India to record 224-2 in T20 En ..

40 seconds ago

Thai demonstrators clash with police at Grand Pala ..

42 seconds ago

Italy prosecutor demands migrant trial for Salvini ..

44 seconds ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted drone attack ..

17 minutes ago

DC cancels all kind of gatherings to curb the spre ..

47 seconds ago

New lockdowns in Europe, overseas fans banned at T ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.