Police Cruiser Responding to Street Racing Runs Man Over in US

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2021) A police cruiser responding to a Saturday night street racing incident in the US city of Tacoma rammed a dozen of people and ran a man over after being encircled by an angry mob.

A video posted online showed the police car attempt to back out of a crowd on a public road, before plowing into people head-on and scattering them around. One man was completely run over.

The Tacoma Police Department said it received numerous reports of an incident occurring at an intersection at around 6 p.m. (02:00 a.m. GMT on Sunday). Officers discovered that it was blocked by some 100 people.

A responding police vehicle was surrounded and attacked by the crowd, it said further, who banged on the car and its windows.

"The officer, fearing for his safety, tried to back up, but was unable to do so because of the crowd. The officer had his lights and sirens activated. While trying to extricate himself from an unsafe position, the officer drove forward striking one individual and may have impacted others," a statement read.

Once the car was out of the crowd, the officer called for medical aid. One person was taken to an area hospital and their condition is not known.

Interim Police Chief Mike Ake said that because deadly force was used the incident would be probed independently by the Pierce County Force Investigation Team.