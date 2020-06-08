UrduPoint.com
Police Declare Curfew In London's Westminster District Over Riots Amid Anti-Racism Rallies

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 05:20 AM

Police Declare Curfew in London's Westminster District Over Riots Amid Anti-Racism Rallies

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) A curfew has been declared in central London's Westminster district over riots during Black Lives Matter protests in the area, the district police said, adding that it will last until 06:00 a. m. of Monday (05:00 GMT).

On Sunday, tens of thousands demonstrators took to the streets in London to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Initially, the rally was held in a peaceful manner, but then some protesters attacked the police in an attempt to trigger a conflict.

"Due to disorder in central Westminster, a Section 35 Dispersal Order has been authorized by Insp Greenwood for the City of Westminster from 21:15 hours today until 06:00 hours tomorrow," the police wrote on Twitter.

The police arrested 12 people during the protests.

