Police Declare Monday Night Protest March in Rochester Unlawful - WROC-TV

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Protesters gathered in Rochester on Monday night, calling for Mayor Lovely Warren and Police Chief La'Ron Singletary to resign, police have declared the demonstration, held in connection with the death of Daniel Prude, unlawful, WROC-TV reports.

Protesters started marching shortly after 8 p.m. local time on Monday (00:00 GMT on Tuesday) and reached the City Hall just before 9 p.m.; after that they went to the Public Safety Building, according to WROC-TV.

The protesters were chanting peacefully and demanded that Warren and Singletary resign and that officers involved in Prude's death are fired and prosecuted, WROC-TV said.

"Lovely Warren and La'Ron Singletary are gaslighting the public and denying responsibility for their roles in Daniel Prude's murder. Warren and Singletary must resign. The officers involved in Prude's killing must be fired and prosecuted. And the Rochester Police Department must be stopped from responding to mental health calls and defunded," the Free the People ROC group said on Facebook on Monday evening, adding that marches will be held in Rochester until all of the above demands are met.

According to WROC-TV, around 10:30 p.m. (02:00 GMT on Tuesday) police declared the gathering unlawful.

The Rochester Police Department said on Twitter that protesters were attacking law enforcement officers at the Public Safety Building on Monday night.

"Protesters have taken down our first set of barricades. Officers are holding in place," the police tweeted, adding in another post that "Protesters have started throwing bottles at officers."

Earlier on Monday, a group of naked protesters organized a silent demonstration in Rochester intended to symbolize the death of Daniel Prude. According to the Democrat and Chronicle daily newspaper, six naked or nearly naked protesters sat silently in front of Rochester's Public Safety Building on Monday. Some had Black Lives Matter written across their backs and all wore "spit hoods.

" According to video footage released earlier this month, police officers placed a spit bag over Prude's head after handcuffing him when they were responding to a 911 call back in March (Prude was in a mental health crisis and was running naked in the street). The protest lasted 40 minutes, the same amount of time as the video footage of Prude being restrained by police. According to Prude's family, he died of asphyxiation on March 30.

On Sunday, Warren announced police reforms in the city amid protests and calls for her resignation following the death of Daniel Prude. Warren said she was doubling the availability of mental health professionals in Rochester and was moving the family crisis intervention team out of the police department and to the Department of Youth and Recreation Services.

Police Chief La'Ron Singletary said at the Sunday press conference that he was working with experts to get outpatient services for those who struggle with mental health issues. Singletary recognized the need for police reforms, particularly in what concerns mental health, but said that reports of his resignation were a "rumor."

On Sunday, more than 1,000 people participated in protest action in Rochester, New York. According to police, no arrests and no injuries were reported during the fifth night of Rochester protests.

On Saturday, at least 1,500 demonstrators participated in a protest march in Rochester, throwing bottles, rocks and fireworks at law enforcement officers. According to police, pepper balls and tear gas were used to disperse the demonstrators on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement that her office was moving to empanel a grand jury as part of the investigation into the death of Daniel Prude, which has sparked major protests in Rochester. Earlier this month, Warren announced that she had suspended police officers suspected of being involved in the death of Prude.