LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) The stabbing attack in the UK city of Reading allegedly perpetrated by a 25-year-old man of Libyan origin has been declared a terrorist incident, Thames Valley Police said on Sunday.

The attack took place on Saturday and left three people killed, and a further three wounded. Law enforcement officials stated that alleged perpetrator had been arrested and charged with murder.

Initially, Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter said in a statement that police did not believe that the incident was terrorism-related.

"@TerrorismPolice can now confirm that the stabbing incident that happened in Reading last night has now been declared a terrorist incident. We continue to work together with Counter Terrorism Policing SE," the police wrote on Twitter.

Thames Valley Police said on Saturday that the attack was not linked to a Black Lives Matter protest that was held in the area earlier that day.