Police Demonstrate In Paris To Demand Graver Penalties For Attacking Officers

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 08:18 PM

Police Demonstrate in Paris to Demand Graver Penalties for Attacking Officers

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Around 35,000 law enforcement officers gathered in Paris on Wednesday for a demonstration calling for more severe penalties for attacks on police in the country, which has recently seen a spate of violence against security forces, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

According to the correspondent, the rally is going peacefully. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin attended the event as a sign of support for the national security forces.

"I came to support all the police officers, like all the French," Darmanin tweeted.

The demonstration kicked off at 1 p.m. (11:00 GMT) in front of the building of the National Assembly in central Paris. Protesters from all over the country seek to press the parliament into passing tougher laws against those who target and attack the police.

The latest legislation, which prompted dismay among human right defenders, journalists, and others, was the controversial global security bill - a document whose Article 24 entails imprisonment of up to five years and a 75,000 euro fine for the distribution of images of police officers with the intent to identify them "with the obvious purpose of undermining the physical or mental integrity of a law enforcement officer.

"

The article was the main sticking point that caused mass rallies in France in late 2020, as its critics claimed that it restricted a set of freedoms, including the press freedom to report on police brutality during rallies. The lower chamber passed the legislation in the final reading in mid-April.

In the meantime, law enforcement officers continue to be subjected to rising violence, being killed either during police operations or terrorist knife-stabbing attacks. In late April, a Tunisian stabbed a policewoman dead not far from Paris, reportedly shouting "Allahu akbar." The attack was qualified by the government as a terrorist attack.

Another assault occurred in early May when perpetrators fired at police officers who were conducting an anti-drug operation in Avignon. One of the policemen died of his injuries.

