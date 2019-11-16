UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Deploy Tear Gas Against Yellow Vest Protesters In Paris

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 06:40 PM

Police Deploy Tear Gas Against Yellow Vest Protesters in Paris

Police in Paris have deployed tear gas against yellow vest protesters who flooded the streets of the capital to mark the first anniversary of the movement, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) Police in Paris have deployed tear gas against yellow vest protesters who flooded the streets of the capital to mark the first anniversary of the movement, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Hundreds of people gathered near the Porte Champerret in the north of the capital. The law enforcers told the demonstrators that the protest was unsanctioned and called upon them to leave the area. Police later deployed tear gas to disperse the protesters.

Later in the day, police used tear gas to disperse the demonstrators in the Place d'Italie, a square in the south of the capital. Photos on social media show barricades on fire, masked protesters and officers in full gear.

The capital's police confirmed on Twitter that the officers had already detained 33 people in Paris.

France, especially Paris, has been swept by yellow vest protests since mid-November 2018.

Started initially as rallies against fuel tax hikes, the protests then grew into a full-scale movement which representatives took to the streets every Saturday. After the government abandoned its plans on raising the fuel tax, protesters continued hitting the streets across France, demanding fewer taxes, wage hikes and even the resignation of Macron.

The rallies often ended in violent confrontations between police and demonstrators, with the later hurling stones and projectiles at officers, smashing cars and shop windows and erecting and subsequently burning barricades. Police repeatedly resorted to tear gas and water cannon to disperse the most violent demonstrators, The clashes resulted in numerous injuries, some very severe, among both police and protesters.

Related Topics

Fire Protest Police Water Social Media Twitter France Paris Gas 2018 From Government

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif's travel abroad: AGP says govt will ..

7 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif thanks LHC for deciding Nawaz Shari ..

30 minutes ago

LHC sets aside govt's condition of indemnity bond ..

47 minutes ago

Russian MiG Aerospace Company Prepared to Help Ind ..

6 minutes ago

LHC's draft recommends four-week time for Nawaz S ..

1 hour ago

Turkish Military Blames Kurdish Militants for Bomb ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.