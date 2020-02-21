Police Deploy Tear Gas at Protesters in Sudanese Capital of Khartoum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Sudanese riot police fired tear gas to disperse protesters near the presidential palace in the capital city of Khartoum on Thursday, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

The police were prompted to act after protesters crossed barricades and barbed wire blockades on the road leading to the presidential palace.

The tear gas resulted in some losing consciousness and sustaining injuries. The nearby Bank of Khartoum was also affected by the gas, and several employees were hurt.

The Sputnik correspondent reported that the people were protesting the dismissal of a number of officers from the Sudanese armed forces over their participation in the popular uprising last year that led to the ouster of longtime leader Omar al-Bashir.