UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Deploy Tear Gas, Smoke Bombs Against Yellow Vest Protesters On Outskirts Of Paris

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 03:15 PM

Police Deploy Tear Gas, Smoke Bombs Against Yellow Vest Protesters on Outskirts of Paris

Police in Paris have deployed tear gas and smoke bombs against yellow vest protesters who are demonstrating on the outskirts of the French capital, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) Police in Paris have deployed tear gas and smoke bombs against yellow vest protesters who are demonstrating on the outskirts of the French capital, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

The yellow vest movement is marking its first anniversary this weekend with mass rallies planned across the country.

Hundreds of people gathered near the Porte Champerret in the north of the capital. The law enforcers are telling the demonstrators that the protest is unsanctioned and call upon them to leave the area.

Police have already detained 16 people in Paris, according to local media.

France, especially Paris, has been swept by yellow vest protests since mid-November 2018. Started initially as rallies against fuel tax hikes, the protests then grew into a full-scale movement which representatives took to the streets every Saturday.

After the government abandoned its plans on rising the fuel tax, protesters continued hitting the streets across France, demanding less taxes, wage hikes and even the resignation of Macron.

The rallies often ended in violent confrontations between police and demonstrators, with the later hurling stones and projectiles at officers, smashing cars and shops windows and erecting and subsequently burning barricades. Police repeatedly resorted to tear gas and water cannon to disperse the most violent demonstrators, The clashes resulted in numerous injuries, some very severe, among both police and protesters.

Related Topics

Protest Police Water France Paris Gas 2018 Media From Government

Recent Stories

Fuel Shortage in Bolivia's La Paz After Protesters ..

48 seconds ago

Nearly 950 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan remembers people of IOK while observing I ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Registers 22 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

4 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif submits affidavit before LHC, says ..

28 minutes ago

Youth electrocuted in Khanewal

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.