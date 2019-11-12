UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Deploy Tear Gas, Stun Grenades Against Protesting Students In Athens - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 01:00 AM

Police Deploy Tear Gas, Stun Grenades Against Protesting Students in Athens - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Greek police on Monday used tear gas and stun grenades against students who staged riots near the Athens University of Economics and business, injuring six people, media reported.

On Sunday, police raided the university campus, several premises of which were seized by anarchists. Batons, motorcycle helmets, masks, bottles for making Molotov cocktails, and fire extinguishers were found, which led to the university being shut down due to fears of the objects potentially being used during next week's annual march to mark the anniversary of the 1973 Athens Polytechnic student uprising.

According to the Greek Skai broadcaster, unhappy with the shutdown, about 200 young people rallied outside the university and attempted to break in. They began throwing stones and various objects at the police, who in turn responded by firing tear gas and stun grenades into the crowds.

Six people were injured, the media outlet said.

Several people with respiratory problems were reportedly hospitalized.

The Greek government spokesman, Stelios Petsas, said that the authorities wanted to make universities transparent, safe and free. The official accused the former ruling party, Syriza, of turning universities into lawless zones.

According to the spokesman's statement obtained by Sputnik, Syriza's attitude toward disorder in the country angered Greek society and the vast majority of students.

The Athens Polytechnic student uprising against the Greek military junta erupted in November 1973 and ended in bloodshed after a tank crashed through the gates of the Polytechnic. For almost half a century, students took to the streets to protest their government and politics, each year ending up in violent clashes with the police.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Century Fire Protest Riots Police Business Student Young Athens Tank March November Gas Sunday Media Government

Recent Stories

Russian NGO Plans to Push Parliament to Make Faceb ..

41 minutes ago

President issues decree on new FNC members

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French Colbert Committe ..

2 hours ago

Governor Sarwar hosts Sikh Yatrees

1 hour ago

Russia, Brazil Working on New Projects in Energy, ..

1 hour ago

NPCC breaks world record for ‘heaviest single-mo ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.