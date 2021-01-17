UrduPoint.com
Police Deploy Water Cannons Against Unauthorized Protest In Amsterdam - Reports

Sun 17th January 2021 | 08:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) The Amsterdam police on Sunday used water cannons to disperse an unauthorized protest against the Dutch government, the NOS broadcaster reported.

Hundreds of people gathered at the city's Museum Square, chanting slogans like "never vote for the [Prime Minister Mark] Rutte cabinet again, despite the city's not giving authorization for the rally.

Law enforcement officers called on the crowd to leave the square multiple times to no avail, which then led to the use of water cannons.

According to the broadcaster, the participants also refrained from maintaining social distance from each other and other health-related measures.

On Friday, Mark Rutte announced offering the resignation of the entire government to King Willem-Alexander in the wake of a scandal with officials mistakenly accusing thousands of parents of childcare benefit fraud and demanding to pay the money back.

More Stories From World

