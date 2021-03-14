MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2021) Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests in the Belgian city of Liege on Saturday escalated into riots, with police using water cannons and tear gas to disperse the raging protesters, national media reported.

According to the RTBF public broadcaster, the BLM rally started in downtown Liege to protest a recent brutal arrest of a young woman of African descent.

The peaceful demonstration soon escalated into violent clashes with the law enforcement officers. By 4.00 p.m. (15:00 GMT), protesters started throwing stones at the police station and police cars. Videos circulating online show rioters smashing shop windows and throwing various objects at the police.

By 4:45 p.m., the police deployed water cannons, and later tear gas, to disperse the crowds. According to RTBF, the riots started to wane by the evening time.