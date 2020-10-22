(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) One person was detained during a special operation at the Part-Dieu railway station in France's Lyon after the facility was evacuated over a bomb threat, the prefect of the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region said on Thursday.

"The police operation continues. One person was detained," the prefect said on Twitter.

The prefecture called for avoiding the area in which the special operation is being carried out, and reported disruptions in the movement of trains.

Lyon's local newspaper, Le Progres, reported that the station was evacuated after a woman carrying several bags had threatened to blow herself up and had shouted "Allah Akbar.

" According to the newspaper, the security services are examining the bags.

The incident took place less than a week after a French history teacher was killed in a high-profile murder after showing cartoons of Muslim prophet Muhammad to his students. The incident fueled the authorities' ongoing fight against Islamic extremism in the country.