Police Detain 1 Suspect In French City Of Toulon After Severed Head Discovery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 08:46 PM

Police Detain 1 Suspect in French City of Toulon After Severed Head Discovery

A suspect was arrested in the French city of Toulon after a box with a severed human head was found in the city center, the police said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) A suspect was arrested in the French city of Toulon after a box with a severed human head was found in the city center, the police said Monday.

The box was thrown out of the window, Var Matin outlet reported, citing the directorate of the public security.

The area in the center of the city was cordoned off for a police operation.

"The operation is finished. A suspect was taken into custody by Raid [a special unit of the National Police]," the local police office tweeted.

According to Ouest France outlet, a man with bloodied hands could be seen in the window, then the police were called in to apprehend him.

