Police Detain 123 Protesters at Yellow Vest Rally in Paris

(@imziishan)

French police said they detained 123 protesters in Paris on Saturday as hundreds took to the streets for the 45th weekend of yellow vest rallies to demand a pension reform

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) French police said they detained 123 protesters in Paris on Saturday as hundreds took to the streets for the 45th weekend of yellow vest rallies to demand a pension reform.

"At this stage, 123 people have been apprehended in Paris and 174 others warned off the restricted perimeter," the police prefecture tweeted.

The yellow vest demonstration began in Madeleine Square moving toward Saint Lazare train station where they briefly clashed with riot police, promoting a barrage of tear gas.

A separate march "for climate and social justice" set out in the afternoon from the central Luxembourg Gardens, according to the BFMTV broadcaster.

Police warned on Twitter that black-clad "violent individuals" were trying to hijack the climate rally and urged the public not to interfere with police duties.

The prefecture later said that Paris firefighters were responding to arson at Saint Michel Square not far from Luxembourg Gardens, but it was not immediately clear if it was related to the climate demonstration.