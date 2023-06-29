Police Detain 150 People in France During Violent Protests Overnight - Interior Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) France's police detained 150 participants of violent protests in the country overnight, which erupted after police shot dead a 17-year-old teenager during a traffic stop, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Thursday.

"A night of unbearable violence against the symbols of the republic: town halls, schools and police stations were set on fire or attacked. One hundred and fifty people detained," Darmanin tweeted.

Local media reported earlier on Thursday that 77 people were detained in protests.

A RIA Novosti correspondent reported late on Wednesday that protests in the Paris suburb of Nanterre continued for the second night, with protests using fireworks to attack police officers and setting vehicles on fire, forcing law enforcement to use stun grenades.

French media reported that protests continued in many other French cities and regions as well.

Le Figaro newspaper reported, citing sources, that several dozen men attempted to break into a prison in the French town of Fresnes overnight to release inmates. The unknown men fired fireworks at the prison before attempting to break in but were thrown back by law enforcement.

The mother of the deceased teenager has called for a "silent march" on Thursday afternoon in front of the city prefecture to protest against the fatal shooting of her son, according to her social media.

The teenage boy was shot in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday morning after he refused to comply with police instructions. news media reported that the teenager was driving a rental car and broke several traffic rules. Violent protests erupted in several suburbs of Paris at night following the incident.