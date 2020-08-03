UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Detain 2 Participants Of Unauthorized Rally In Russia's Primorsky Territory

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 11:50 AM

Police Detain 2 Participants of Unauthorized Rally in Russia's Primorsky Territory

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) The police have detained two residents of the Russian Primorsky Territory's Spassk-Dalny town for participating in an unauthorized rally held in solidarity with Khabarovsk protesters demonstrating in support of arrested former Governor Sergey Furgal for three weeks in a row, the local office of the Russian Interior Ministry told Sputnik.

"Two residents of Spassk-Dalny disobeyed orders of police officers who demanded them to proceed to the Internal Affairs Department for proceedings on the committed offense [participation in the unauthorized rally]. Protocols were drawn up under part 1 of article 19.3 of Russia's Code of Administrative Offenses 'disobeying a lawful order of a police officer,'" the office said, adding that the detention took place on Saturday.

According to a representative of the office, one of the detainees was fined 1,000 rubles ($13.4).

Furgal, a member of the opposition Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), was detained on July 9 as part of the probe into an organized criminal group involved in killings of business people in the Khabarovsk Territory and the Amur Region in 2004-2005. The detention of Furgal sparked protests across the Khabarovsk Territory.

In late July, Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Mikhail Degtyarev,  also a LDPR member, an interim governor of the Khabarovsk Territory, but the protests are still underway.

Related Topics

Police Interior Ministry Governor Business Russia Vladimir Putin Khabarovsk July Criminals Opposition

Recent Stories

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 34 ..

19 minutes ago

RS. 7500 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 83 L ..

25 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 3 August 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

SEHA announces walk-in registration for COVID-19 s ..

12 hours ago

UAE continuing to impress world by hosting major s ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.