VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) The police have detained two residents of the Russian Primorsky Territory's Spassk-Dalny town for participating in an unauthorized rally held in solidarity with Khabarovsk protesters demonstrating in support of arrested former Governor Sergey Furgal for three weeks in a row, the local office of the Russian Interior Ministry told Sputnik.

"Two residents of Spassk-Dalny disobeyed orders of police officers who demanded them to proceed to the Internal Affairs Department for proceedings on the committed offense [participation in the unauthorized rally]. Protocols were drawn up under part 1 of article 19.3 of Russia's Code of Administrative Offenses 'disobeying a lawful order of a police officer,'" the office said, adding that the detention took place on Saturday.

According to a representative of the office, one of the detainees was fined 1,000 rubles ($13.4).

Furgal, a member of the opposition Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), was detained on July 9 as part of the probe into an organized criminal group involved in killings of business people in the Khabarovsk Territory and the Amur Region in 2004-2005. The detention of Furgal sparked protests across the Khabarovsk Territory.

In late July, Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Mikhail Degtyarev, also a LDPR member, an interim governor of the Khabarovsk Territory, but the protests are still underway.