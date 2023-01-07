Police Detain 2 Suspects in Planning New Year Terrorist Attack in Istanbul - Reports

Turkish police detained two alleged members of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) who were planning a terrorist attack in Istanbul on New Year's Eve, Turkish newspaper Sabah reported on Saturday

The two suspects in the attack, who are reportedly citizens of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, tried to escape the police in the Istanbul district of Basaksehir a few hours before New Year's Eve.

One of the detainees, an alleged explosives expert from Tajikistan, was placed in custody, and a deportation procedure was launched against the citizen of Uzbekistan.

The suspected militants received instructions from IS in Afghanistan and planned a "bloody" terrorist attack using explosives, the report said.