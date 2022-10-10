UrduPoint.com

Police Detain 200 Protesters In Southern Iran - Regional Official

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Police Detain 200 Protesters in Southern Iran - Regional Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Police have detained 200 protesters in the cities of Iran's southern province of Bushehr in connection with the death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman, after her detention by the morality police, the regional deputy governor said.

On September 13, 22-year-old Amini was detained by the Iranian morality police in Tehran for wearing an "improper" head covering. The Kurdish woman fell into a coma while in police custody and died a few days later. As a result, protests and riots have been taking place continuously in a number of Iran's major cities for over 10 days.

"200 rioters have been detained in the province in recent days," the official was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.

The official added that the police had also identified the main leaders of the riots in Bushehr, who will soon be arrested also.

According to unofficial local media reports, 41 people were killed and about 100 people were injured in the wave of protests. According to statements made by the Iranian authorities, the unrest in the country was instigated from abroad. In this regard, the ambassadors of the United Kingdom, Norway, and the French Chargé d'affaires were summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry and handed a note of protest in connection with the propaganda of subversive, anti-Iranian messages in their media, as well as calls for a government coup in Iran.

The Iranian Legal Medicine Organization said on October 7 that Amini's death was not caused by blows to the head or vital organs of the body, but by cerebral hypoxia, which led to hypotension and multiple organ failure.

Related Topics

Injured Protest Riots Police Governor Iran Norway Died Young Tehran United Kingdom September October Women Media From Government

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend ..

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend CICA Summit

2 minutes ago
 Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

1 hour ago
 realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a B ..

Realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a Brand New Price of PKR 28,999/-

2 hours ago
 ECC approves continuation of RCET for export orien ..

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23

4 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.