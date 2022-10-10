Police Detain 200 Protesters in Southern Iran - Regional Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Police have detained 200 protesters in the cities of Iran's southern province of Bushehr in connection with the death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman, after her detention by the morality police, the regional deputy governor said.

On September 13, 22-year-old Amini was detained by the Iranian morality police in Tehran for wearing an "improper" head covering. The Kurdish woman fell into a coma while in police custody and died a few days later. As a result, protests and riots have been taking place continuously in a number of Iran's major cities for over 10 days.

"200 rioters have been detained in the province in recent days," the official was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.

The official added that the police had also identified the main leaders of the riots in Bushehr, who will soon be arrested also.

According to unofficial local media reports, 41 people were killed and about 100 people were injured in the wave of protests. According to statements made by the Iranian authorities, the unrest in the country was instigated from abroad. In this regard, the ambassadors of the United Kingdom, Norway, and the French Chargé d'affaires were summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry and handed a note of protest in connection with the propaganda of subversive, anti-Iranian messages in their media, as well as calls for a government coup in Iran.

The Iranian Legal Medicine Organization said on October 7 that Amini's death was not caused by blows to the head or vital organs of the body, but by cerebral hypoxia, which led to hypotension and multiple organ failure.