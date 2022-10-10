Police Detain 200 Protesters in Southern Iran - Regional Official

Police have detained 200 protesters in the cities of Iran's southern province of Bushehr in connection with the death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman, after her detention by the morality police, the regional deputy governor said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Police have detained 200 protesters in the cities of Iran's southern province of Bushehr in connection with the death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman, after her detention by the morality police, the regional deputy governor said.

On September 13, 22-year-old Amini was detained by the Iranian morality police in Tehran for wearing an "improper" head covering. The Kurdish woman fell into a coma while in police custody and died a few days later. As a result, protests and riots have been taking place continuously in a number of Iran's major cities for over 10 days.

"200 rioters have been detained in the province in recent days," the official was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.

The official added that the police had also identified the main leaders of the riots in Bushehr, who will soon be arrested also.

Earlier in the day, Iran's Deputy Police Chief Brigadier General, Qasem Rezaei, said that about 2,000 police officers were injured in the riots.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that the recent unrest and protests in Iran have nothing to do with the negotiation process on the resumption of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions against Tehran.

The diplomat added that recent protests are exclusively Iran's internal issue and warned Western countries from linking talks and unrest, saying that Tehran would not let any country interfere with its internal affairs.

According to unofficial local media reports, 41 people were killed and about 100 people were injured in the wave of protests. According to statements made by the Iranian authorities, the unrest in the country was instigated from abroad. In this regard, the ambassadors of the United Kingdom, Norway, and the French Chargé d'affaires were summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry and handed a note of protest in connection with the propaganda of subversive, anti-Iranian messages in their media, as well as calls for a government coup in Iran.

The Iranian Legal Medicine Organization said on October 7 that Amini's death was not caused by blows to the head or vital organs of the body, but by cerebral hypoxia, which led to hypotension and multiple organ failure.

Iran has been under Western sanctions for years, primarily because of its nuclear program, with the sides negotiating a return to the JCPOA in Vienna with no tangible results.

The JCPOA deal was agreed on in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the European Union. Former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from JCPOA in 2018 and re-imposed comprehensive sanctions on Iran.