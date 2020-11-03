Police Detain 4 Terrorists on Graben Street in Vienna, Interior Ministry Does Not Confirm

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Vienna police have detained four terrorists on Graben Street in central Vienna, not far from the synagogue where the deadly Monday shooting was carried out, the Austrian OE24 broadcaster reports.

Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said on ORF 1 tv that he could not immediately confirm this information. Nehammer did say that a search for the attackers continues.

Earlier, Austrian Interior Ministry spokesperson Harald Soros said on ORF 1 TV that at least one person was killed and several others, including one police officer, were seriously injured in the Monday attacks in Vienna, carried out at six different locations.

Nehammer said on ORF 1 TV late on Monday that several people carried out a shooting at a synagogue in central Vienna, adding that there were multiple injuries and probably deaths. According to the interior minister, the shooting is believed to be a terrorist attack, but it has not yet been officially designated as such.