Police Detain 400 Protesters In The Hague During Demonstration Against Lockdown Measures

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 03:10 AM

Police Detain 400 Protesters in The Hague During Demonstration Against Lockdown Measures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Around 400 people were detained during Sunday protests against coronavirus lockdown measures in The Hague, city police said.

"At the moment, the Malieveld [city center grass field] in The Hague is empty. About 400 people were arrested today. The majority of them have already been released," The Hague police said on Twitter late on Sunday.

Initially, The Hague authorities banned the Sunday protest against coronavirus-related restrictions, but mayor Johan Remkes later allowed a small demonstration to take place in the city.

The protest started off as a peaceful demonstration in the Malieveld field in the city center, however, later in the day, people described by the city authorities as "football supporters" started to clash with police, throwing stones and smoke bombs at law enforcement officers.

Police used a water cannon to disperse the protesters.

According to the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM), the Netherlands has so far confirmed over 49,500 COVID-19 cases and more than 6,000 coronavirus-related deaths.

The country started easing coronavirus restrictions in May. Cafes, bars and restaurants have already reopened in the Netherlands, but some social distancing rules are still in place.

