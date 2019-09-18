Police Detain Armed Man Who Threatened to Blow Up Bridge in Kiev

Ukrainian police on Wednesday detained a man who threatened to blow up a bridge in Kiev, the Ukrayinska Pravda online newspaper reported

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Ukrainian police on Wednesday detained a man who threatened to blow up a bridge in Kiev , the Ukrayinska Pravda online newspaper reported.

"The police detained the mine-man," the outlet said in its Twitter blog.

The report was later confirmed by Interior Minister Arsen Avakov.

Kiev Police Chief Andriy Kryshchenko said earlier in the day that an unidentified man had opened fire and threatened to set off a bomb on a metro bridge in the Ukrainian capital. Investigators qualified the incident as "the preparation for a terrorist act."