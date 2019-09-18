UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Detain Armed Man Who Threatened To Blow Up Bridge In Kiev

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 11:37 PM

Police Detain Armed Man Who Threatened to Blow Up Bridge in Kiev

Ukrainian police on Wednesday detained a man who threatened to blow up a bridge in Kiev, the Ukrayinska Pravda online newspaper reported

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Ukrainian police on Wednesday detained a man who threatened to blow up a bridge in Kiev, the Ukrayinska Pravda online newspaper reported.

"The police detained the mine-man," the outlet said in its Twitter blog.

The report was later confirmed by Interior Minister Arsen Avakov.

Kiev Police Chief Andriy Kryshchenko said earlier in the day that an unidentified man had opened fire and threatened to set off a bomb on a metro bridge in the Ukrainian capital. Investigators qualified the incident as "the preparation for a terrorist act."

Related Topics

Terrorist Fire Police Interior Minister Twitter Threatened Metro Man Kiev

Recent Stories

Sharjah introduces US business community to promis ..

40 minutes ago

Flydubai celebrates five years of operations to Ka ..

40 minutes ago

Tripartite MoU between ZHO, Musanada, Tadweer

55 minutes ago

CBUAE&#039;s foreign currency assets up to AED372. ..

1 hour ago

UAE monetary base up to AED386.3 bn in August

1 hour ago

Breaking of Ban on Saudi Arms Sales Shows UK Expor ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.