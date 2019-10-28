UrduPoint.com
Police Detain Elderly Ex-Military Following Attack On Mosque In Southern France

Sumaira FH 21 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 11:06 PM

Police Detain Elderly Ex-Military Following Attack on Mosque in Southern France

The French police have arrested a senior citizen for opening fire and throwing a makeshift bomb at a mosque in the city of Bayonne, in the south of the country, the media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) The French police have arrested a senior citizen for opening fire and throwing a makeshift bomb at a mosque in the city of Bayonne, in the south of the country, the media reported on Monday.

The attack injured two people, aged 87 and 84.

The arrested, reported to be a 60-year-old former military, tried to flee but was apprehended in front of his house, according to Actu17 news site. The police has discovered a gas balloon in his car.

His motives have not yet been determined.

