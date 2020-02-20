Police Detain Father of Suspected Hanau Shooter - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) German police on Thursday detained the father of the man believed to have carried out a deadly shooting in two shisha bars in the city of Hanau, media reported.

The police detained the man in the apartment of the suspected shooter, Der Spiegel newspaper reported.

Late on Wednesday, a gunman opened fire on two hookah bars in Hanau's city center and a western suburb, killing nine people. He was later found dead in his home alongside the body of his 72-year-old mother. Regional authorities said early findings indicate a xenophobic motive behind the attack. German media have meanwhile cited the alleged attacker's confession letter in which he made the case for an ethnic cleansing.

The RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland media group reported that the gunman bought a weapon used in the attack in an online store in 2014.