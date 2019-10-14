UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Detain Five Associates Of Paris Police HQ Attacker - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 04:40 PM

Police Detain Five Associates of Paris Police HQ Attacker - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) French police detained on Monday five people linked to the radicalized Islamist who killed four people with a knife at a police headquarters in Paris earlier this month, media reported.

According to France's RTL radio, the arrests reportedly took place on Monday morning in the Val d'Oise department north of Paris.

One of those detained was an imam from the Gonesse commune who was listed on "Fiche S," France's list of potential security threats.

On October 3, a software engineer named Mickael Harpon attacked officers with a knife at the Paris Prefecture headquarters. The attacker had been working at the police station for over 20 years and ended up killing four people before being shot dead himself. France's national anti-terrorist prosecutor, Jean-Francois Ricard, later said that Harpon was a radical Islamist.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station France Paris October Media From

Recent Stories

FATF’s meeting: Pakistan seeks exit from grey li ..

33 minutes ago

Health Ministry launches annual seasonal flu aware ..

41 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed calls on city to be ‘In It T ..

41 minutes ago

Artificial Intelligence will revolutionise the spo ..

1 hour ago

Al-OthaimeenAwarded Azerbaijan Centenary of Diplom ..

1 hour ago

India partially allows cell phone service in Occup ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.