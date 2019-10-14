Police Detain Five Associates of Paris Police HQ Attacker - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) French police detained on Monday five people linked to the radicalized Islamist who killed four people with a knife at a police headquarters in Paris earlier this month, media reported.

According to France's RTL radio, the arrests reportedly took place on Monday morning in the Val d'Oise department north of Paris.

One of those detained was an imam from the Gonesse commune who was listed on "Fiche S," France's list of potential security threats.

On October 3, a software engineer named Mickael Harpon attacked officers with a knife at the Paris Prefecture headquarters. The attacker had been working at the police station for over 20 years and ended up killing four people before being shot dead himself. France's national anti-terrorist prosecutor, Jean-Francois Ricard, later said that Harpon was a radical Islamist.