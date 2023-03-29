Police Detain French Woman for Insulting Macron on Social Media - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) France's police detained a woman for insulting French President Emmanuel Macron in a post on social media, leaving her facing up to one year in prison, local media reported.

Police detained the suspect for sharing a post on Facebook (banned in Russia as extremist) on March 21, saying, "the trash will speak tomorrow," referring to Macron's interview to the France 2 and TF1 broadcasters on the controversial pension reform the next day, the Voix du Nord newspaper reported. The case will be heard on June 20.

Under Article 433-5 of the French penal code, the detainee could face up to one year in prison and a fine of 15,000 Euros ($16,300), the newspaper reported.

Earlier in the month, an IFOP poll commissioned by French magazine Le Journal du Dimanche showed that Macron's approval rating had dropped to 28% due to the pension reform and the president's decision to invoke Article 49.3 of the French constitution, which allowed the government to override the parliament to raise the retirement age.