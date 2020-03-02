Police Detain Gunman Who Held Hostages Inside Philippines' Shopping Mall - Reports

Police have detained the gunman who took hostages in a shopping mall in the capital of the Philippines, Manila, Rappler news portal reported on Monday, soon after all the hostages were freed

Earlier in the day, the gunman, a former guard at the mall, took around 30 hostages, almost all of whom were reportedly working there.

One person was injured and hospitalized as the gunman opened fire.

The gunman reportedly asked for contact with media and former co-workers, when he was negotiating with the police. The management of the security team where he used to work apologized and pledged to resign.