Police Detain Knife-Wielding Man Preparing Attack Outside Church Near Paris - Reports

The French police have detained a man armed with a knife who was planning an attack outside a church near Paris, similar to the one that happened earlier in the day in Nice, Le Parisien newspaper reported on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The French police have detained a man armed with a knife who was planning an attack outside a church near Paris, similar to the one that happened earlier in the day in Nice, Le Parisien newspaper reported on Thursday.

According to the newspaper, the man was detained near the Saint-Martin church in the north-central commune of Sartrouville in the Ile-de-France region.

Earlier in the day, three people were killed in a knife attack at the Notre-Dame church in Nice. Two of those killed reportedly had their throats cut. The attacker was arrested.

