Police Detain Knifeman Behaving Erratically Near UK Parliament - Reports

Published October 21, 2022

Police have detained a man armed with a knife near the UK parliament building, the Daily Mail newspaper reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Police have detained a man armed with a knife near the UK parliament building, the Daily Mail newspaper reported on Friday.

According to Metropolitan Police, at 11:50 local time (10:50 GMT) in the Milbank area of central London, armed officers stopped an unknown person who was behaving erratically.

The police used a taser and arrested the man on suspicion of carrying a stabbing object, the report said.

There were no reports of any injuries as a result of the incident.

