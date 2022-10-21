Police Detain Knifeman Behaving Erratically Near UK Parliament - Reports
Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2022 | 06:59 PM
Police have detained a man armed with a knife near the UK parliament building, the Daily Mail newspaper reported on Friday
According to Metropolitan Police, at 11:50 local time (10:50 GMT) in the Milbank area of central London, armed officers stopped an unknown person who was behaving erratically.
The police used a taser and arrested the man on suspicion of carrying a stabbing object, the report said.
There were no reports of any injuries as a result of the incident.