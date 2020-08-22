Police Detain Man Linked to Financing Protests in Belarus - Interior Ministry

The police in Minsk have detained a 34-years-old man who was coordinating protests and paying people for joining anti-government rallies, the country's Interior Ministry said on Saturday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) The police in Minsk have detained a 34-years-old man who was coordinating protests and paying people for joining anti-government rallies, the country's Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the ministry, the law enforcement officers managed to locate the coordinator after arresting a 37-years-old man from Minsk, who informed the police about a meeting with the organizers of protests.

"The coordinator approached him in one of the central food stores in the city and offered to gather about 10-12 people to participate in an unauthorized mass political rally. After the man agreed, the coordinator gave him 60 Belarusian rubles [$23], bought him food and alcohol.

The police interrupted a meeting of conspirators scheduled for August 19. At the moment, an investigation into the actions of both men is ongoing," the ministry said in the official Telegram channel.

Mass opposition protests broke out across Belarus following a presidential election on August 9 that saw President Alexander Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While according to the electoral authorities Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.