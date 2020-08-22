UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Detain Man Linked To Financing Protests In Belarus - Interior Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 07:59 PM

Police Detain Man Linked to Financing Protests in Belarus - Interior Ministry

The police in Minsk have detained a 34-years-old man who was coordinating protests and paying people for joining anti-government rallies, the country's Interior Ministry said on Saturday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) The police in Minsk have detained a 34-years-old man who was coordinating protests and paying people for joining anti-government rallies, the country's Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the ministry, the law enforcement officers managed to locate the coordinator after arresting a 37-years-old man from Minsk, who informed the police about a meeting with the organizers of protests.

"The coordinator approached him in one of the central food stores in the city and offered to gather about 10-12 people to participate in an unauthorized mass political rally. After the man agreed, the coordinator gave him 60 Belarusian rubles [$23], bought him food and alcohol.

The police interrupted a meeting of conspirators scheduled for August 19. At the moment, an investigation into the actions of both men is ongoing," the ministry said in the official Telegram channel.

Mass opposition protests broke out across Belarus following a presidential election on August 9 that saw President Alexander Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While according to the electoral authorities Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.

Related Topics

Election Police Interior Ministry Vote Minsk Man Belarus August From Opposition

Recent Stories

Belarus strongman orders army to defend borders ah ..

1 minute ago

England's Crawley turns maiden Test ton into doubl ..

1 minute ago

Deptts put on high alert to monitor water level at ..

18 minutes ago

Mainly hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for mo ..

19 minutes ago

Navalny's Transportation Expensive, Costs Covered ..

20 minutes ago

Security tightens in Sukkur division

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.