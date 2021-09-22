Police Detain Man Who Took Bus Passengers Hostage in Southern Germany

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2021) Police detained an armed man who took passengers of a tourist bus hostage on the A9 highway in Bavaria in southern Germany.

"The offender was detained. The weapon has not yet been found.

The search of the bus continues," the police in the Bavarian administrative district of middle Franconia said on Twitter.

No casualties or casualties were reported.

The police said they would soon unblock the road.

Earlier, the Bild newspaper reported that an armed passengers took several people hostage in the bus arriving from abroad. A detachment of special forces arrived at the scene, the road was blocked in both directions.