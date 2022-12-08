UrduPoint.com

Police Detain Peruvian President Pedro Castillo

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Police Detain Peruvian President Pedro Castillo

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Amid the political crisis in the country, the Peruvian police detained President Pedro Castillo, according to a police report.

At the same time, in an official statement, the police called the head of state the ex-president.

"In pursuance of our duties, prescribed in the law on the National Police of Peru, the officers detained the ex-president of Peru, Pedro Castillo," the statement says.

Earlier on Wednesday, Castillo dissolved the parliament, which was supposed to consider his impeachment for the third time. However, the parliamentarians still gathered for a meeting and decided on the resignation of the president. The military and police spoke out against the president's decision.

