Police Detain Protesters Outside Moscow Jail Holding Navalny: AFP

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 12:22 AM

Russian police on Saturday beat with batons and detained protesters who gathered outside Moscow's high-security prison holding top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, an AFP journalist reported

Hundreds of demonstrators outside the prison chanted "Freedom" and called on authorities to release President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critic, after an estimated 20,000 people gathered in the Russian capital for anti-government demonstrations.

More Stories From World

