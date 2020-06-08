UrduPoint.com
Police Detain Shooter Who Injured Law Enforcement Officer, Two Passersby In Moscow

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 04:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Police in Moscow have arrested a man who opened fire from the window of a residential building in the Russian capital late on Sunday night, injuring two civilians and one law enforcement officer.

"As a result of a timely planned operation, police officers, together with members of the National Guard, detained a man who opened fire on June 7 at around 10 p. m. [19:00 GMT] from a window of a residential building on Ulitsa Stroiteley. He resisted arrest and was injured," the Moscow City Police said in a statement.

According to the Moscow Investigative Committee, the shooter injured two passersby and one law enforcement officer.

There is currently no information on the weapon used or the motif behind the shooting. An investigation is underway.

