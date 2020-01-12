Police Detain UK Ambassador to Iran For Few Hours Over Participation in Protests in Tehran

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) The UK ambassador to Iran Rob Macaire has been detained for several hours for organizing and participating in Saturday's protests in Tehran, the Iranian Tasnim news Agency reported, citing a source.

A peaceful gathering of hundreds of students outside the Amirkabir University of Technology in Tehran to honor those killed in the fatal Ukrainian plane crash in Iran, resulted in a rally demanding the resignation and prosecution of those responsible for the Ukrainian Boeing 737 plane crash. Later, the police dispersed the protesters, who demonstratively tore the portrait of slain Qasem Soleimani, commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, who died as a result of the US drone strike in early January.

"The UK ambassador in Tehran, who attended the rally and was involved in organizing, inciting, and also leading some radical actions, was detained for several hours," the agency said, adding that Macaire would be summoned to Iranian Foreign Ministry on Sunday.

On Wednesday, a Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed in the vicinity of Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport shortly after takeoff. All 176 people on board were killed, including 57 Canadians.

Earlier in the day, Iran admitted that the Ukrainian plane had been unintentionally shot down by the country's military, who confused it for a hostile target.

On the night of January 3, the United States conducted an operation near Baghdad International Airport, killing Soleimani and Iraqi Shiite militia leader Abu Mahdi Muhandis, among others. Washington considered both commanders to be behind the attack on the US embassy in Baghdad on December 31.