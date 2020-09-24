Police Detained Person Suspected of Shooting at Officers During Louisville Riots - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder said that a person, suspected of opening gunfire at police officers during the riots, had been detained, US media reported.

On late Wednesday, media reported that two police officers had been injured during the riots in Louisville, which erupted after the state attorney general had announced no criminal charges would be sought against police officers over the killing of African-American woman Breonna Taylor in March.

Schroeder also said that the injured police officers were in a stable condition, with one of them undergoing surgery, the ABC news broadcaster reported.

Taylor was killed in her Louisville home in March when police officers executed a drug search warrant. Taylor's boyfriend allegedly fired the first shot in self-defense fearing the entrants were burglars, which prompted the police officers to unleash a hail of bullets on the house, hitting Taylor several times.