UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Detained Person Suspected Of Shooting At Officers During Louisville Riots - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 08:50 AM

Police Detained Person Suspected of Shooting at Officers During Louisville Riots - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder said that a person, suspected of opening gunfire at police officers during the riots, had been detained, US media reported.

On late Wednesday, media reported that two police officers had been injured during the riots in Louisville, which erupted after the state attorney general had announced no criminal charges would be sought against police officers over the killing of African-American woman Breonna Taylor in March.

Schroeder also said that the injured police officers were in a stable condition, with one of them undergoing surgery, the ABC news broadcaster reported.

Taylor was killed in her Louisville home in March when police officers executed a drug search warrant. Taylor's boyfriend allegedly fired the first shot in self-defense fearing the entrants were burglars, which prompted the police officers to unleash a hail of bullets on the house, hitting Taylor several times.

Related Topics

Injured Riots Police Hail Louisville March Criminals Women Media

Recent Stories

Shabab Al Ahli Dubai to Round 16 of AFC Champions ..

7 hours ago

Abu Dhabi’s non-oil trade with Saudi Arabia hit ..

8 hours ago

UAE stresses commitment to supporting efforts to r ..

10 hours ago

Rehman Malik appeals UN to send peace mission to h ..

8 hours ago

Unveiling Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Fan Favorite Feat ..

10 hours ago

Emirati aid ship arrives in Beirut

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.