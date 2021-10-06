Police Dismantle Afghan Migrant Smuggling Group in Germany, Romania - Europol

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) The security forces of Germany and Romania jointly dismantled a criminal network engaged in the smuggling of Afghan migrants, Europol said on Tuesday.

"The German Federal Police (Bundespolizei) and the Romanian Police (Poliția Română), supported by Europol and Eurojust (the EU Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation), dismantled an organised crime group involved in the migrant smuggling of predominantly Afghan nationals," the statement read.

The police reportedly searched 18 locations across Romania and identified 27 suspects, of which 21 were apprehended. Law enforcement troops also seized 83 smartphones, ten morphine vials, and some other equipment, according to the statement.

The group is suspected of facilitating the passage of some 200 migrants to Western Europe, primarily to Germany and France.

The migrants were charged up to 2,000 Euros ($2,309) for the services. For the price, they were transported in the back of cargo vehicles among goods in what was described as "inhuman conditions," the report said. Truck drivers were unaware they had people on board, according to the statement.

The German police also reported around 50 similar cases in Munich and Rosenheim, Europol added.

Europe has been dealing with the influx of Afghan refugees since the Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia) took control over the country in early September. Many Afghan nationals have been trying to flee their homeland to both neighboring and Western nations.

A limited number of Afghans, who had previously worked for the international forces during their deployment in Afghanistan, managed to leave the country on evacuation flights.