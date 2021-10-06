UrduPoint.com

Police Dismantle Afghan Migrant Smuggling Group In Germany, Romania - Europol

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 06:50 PM

Police Dismantle Afghan Migrant Smuggling Group in Germany, Romania - Europol

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) The security forces of Germany and Romania jointly dismantled a criminal network engaged in the smuggling of Afghan migrants, Europol said on Tuesday.

"The German Federal Police (Bundespolizei) and the Romanian Police (Poliția Română), supported by Europol and Eurojust (the EU Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation), dismantled an organised crime group involved in the migrant smuggling of predominantly Afghan nationals," the statement read.

The police reportedly searched 18 locations across Romania and identified 27 suspects, of which 21 were apprehended. Law enforcement troops also seized 83 smartphones, ten morphine vials, and some other equipment, according to the statement.

The group is suspected of facilitating the passage of some 200 migrants to Western Europe, primarily to Germany and France.

The migrants were charged up to 2,000 Euros ($2,309) for the services. For the price, they were transported in the back of cargo vehicles among goods in what was described as "inhuman conditions," the report said. Truck drivers were unaware they had people on board, according to the statement.

The German police also reported around 50 similar cases in Munich and Rosenheim, Europol added.

Europe has been dealing with the influx of Afghan refugees since the Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia) took control over the country in early September. Many Afghan nationals have been trying to flee their homeland to both neighboring and Western nations.

A limited number of Afghans, who had previously worked for the international forces during their deployment in Afghanistan, managed to leave the country on evacuation flights.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Police Russia Europe France German Vehicles Germany Rosenheim Munich Price Romania September Criminals Refugee

Recent Stories

Al Jalila Foundation, MBRU partner to advance biom ..

Al Jalila Foundation, MBRU partner to advance biomedical research

37 minutes ago
 Yousaf Raza Gillani barred from flying abroad at I ..

Yousaf Raza Gillani barred from flying abroad at Islamabad airport

37 minutes ago
 11 suspects held for murder-attempted murder

11 suspects held for murder-attempted murder

38 minutes ago
 Umar Sharif laid to rest in graveyard on premises ..

55 minutes ago
 Dubai College of Tourism, Al-Futtaim Group sign Mo ..

Dubai College of Tourism, Al-Futtaim Group sign MoU to train Emiratis for career ..

1 hour ago
 ENOC Link, Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA partne ..

ENOC Link, Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA partner to showcase future of mobili ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.