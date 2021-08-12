BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Thai police have deployed tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse another demonstration by youth against the military-backed government of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Wednesday, media reported.

Over 300 youngsters gathered in downtown Bangkok in the afternoon and tried to break through the police cordon into the area where the military base hosting the prime minister's residence is located, The Reporters news portal said.

Clashes between the protesters and police officers lasted about an hour, with activists throwing paint cans and fireworks at law enforcers.

The police responded with tear gas grenades and rubber bullets. As a result, demonstrators were completely dispersed.

During the anti-government protests on Tuesday, over 10 demonstrators and police officers were injured in clashes.

Thailand has been engulfed in anti-government protests since December 2019. Pro-democracy protesters demand the cabinet's resignation, as well as a constitution and monarchy reform.