Police Disperse, Detain Protesters At Busy Hong Kong Mall During Dragon Boat Festival

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 05:21 PM





MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Hong Kong police dispersed dozens of protesters who gathered at the Yuen Long shopping center on Thursday, which marks the Chinese Dragon Boat Festival holiday, the Hong Kong Police Force said.

"On #DragonBoatFestival, dozens of protestors are staging a protest inside a shopping mall in #YuenLong, disrupting families and shoppers. Police dispersal and arrest operations are underway. Disperse peacefully. #HKProtest," the police wrote on Twitter.

City-wide protests have been taking place sporadically in Hong Kong since June 2019, with protesters claiming to oppose China's increasing influence on the special administrative region.

The latest wave of protests was caused by a security bill specially tailored by Beijing for Hong Kong.

The security legislation, which bans secessionist activities, among other things, is seen by Hong Kong residents as undermining their liberties. However, both Hong Kong's leadership and the central government say the bill would not affect the legitimate rights of the residents. Beijing maintains that the unrest in Hong Kong is a result of international interference and vows to respect the "one country, two systems" principle.

