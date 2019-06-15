UrduPoint.com
Police Disperse Yellow Vest Protesters Right After Start Of Rally In Toulouse - Reports

Law enforcement officers dispersed yellow vest protesters at the very beginning of a demonstration in France's southern city of Toulouse, local media reported Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) Law enforcement officers dispersed yellow vest protesters at the very beginning of a demonstration in France's southern city of Toulouse, local media reported Saturday.

The rally began at 12:00 GMT, according to the Depeche newspaper. Five minutes after the beginning of the protest, clashes with the police occurred, and officers used tear gas.

Then, the police dispersed protesters, detaining several people.

French media also reported that over 1,000 people gathered to partake in the rally.

The wave of the yellow vest rallies started in France in mid-November over planned hikes in fuel taxes. While the French government abandoned its plans to raise fuel taxes and introduced other measures to improve the country's socioeconomic situation, protesters continue to take to the streets across France every weekend for demonstrations to express their discontent with government's policies.

