Police Drive Protesters Out of Victors Avenue in Central Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The riot police have driven thousands of demonstrators out of Victors Avenue in central Minsk, where a protest emerged soon after the voting in the presidential election ended on Sunday evening, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Earlier, protesters started using dumpsters to erect barricades in the area.

Officers, carrying shields and batons, then lined up to push the protesters back. From time to time, two water cannon vehicles moving ahead of the police column doused the protesters with water.

A part of the crowd has moved to a nearby park, and the riot police are trying to disperse them, according to the Sputnik correspondent.

No detentions have been made so far. Police reinforcements have arrived to scene, and ambulances are on standby. Protesters are chanting: "Militsiya [police] are with the people."

According to the first data from polling sites, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko is set for a landslide victory. The opposition claims that falsifications took place during the vote.