UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Drive Protesters Out Of Victors Avenue In Central Minsk

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 02:40 AM

Police Drive Protesters Out of Victors Avenue in Central Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The riot police have driven thousands of demonstrators out of Victors Avenue in central Minsk, where a protest emerged soon after the voting in the presidential election ended on Sunday evening, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Earlier, protesters started using dumpsters to erect barricades in the area.

Officers, carrying shields and batons, then lined up to push the protesters back. From time to time, two water cannon vehicles moving ahead of the police column doused the protesters with water.

A part of the crowd has moved to a nearby park, and the riot police are trying to disperse them, according to the Sputnik correspondent.

No detentions have been made so far. Police reinforcements have arrived to scene, and ambulances are on standby. Protesters are chanting: "Militsiya [police] are with the people."

According to the first data from polling sites, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko is set for a landslide victory. The opposition claims that falsifications took place during the vote.

Related Topics

Election Protest Police Water Vote Vehicles Minsk Sunday From Opposition

Recent Stories

Bee’ah expands into Saudi Arabia winning 3 new c ..

4 hours ago

UAE participates in International Donor Conference ..

4 hours ago

‘Market Dialogue’ brings focus on diversity an ..

5 hours ago

Make-A-Wish Foundation, Zulekha Hospital sign MoU

5 hours ago

Union Properties completes Strategic Blue Print an ..

5 hours ago

Shakhbout Medical City launches three specialty su ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.