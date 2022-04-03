MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) Police in Mexico have eliminated eight criminal targets in two municipalities of the state of Michoacan; one police officer was killed during the operation, the Michoacan public security authorities said.

"In Sahuayo and Jiquilpan, divisions of Michoacan Police, Mexico's National Guard, municipal police and the Mexican Army, neutralized eight criminal targets. Weapons and vehicles were also secured. A municipal police agent lost his life in the line of duty," the Michoacan State Secretariat of Public Security said on Twitter on Saturday.

According to local media reports, four criminals died in Sahuayo when police found a vehicle with heavily armed individuals and began a pursuit that ended with an accident. In Jiquilpan, armed individuals opened fire at police from a vehicle and were killed in the shootout.

Michoacan is one of the six regions in Mexico where half of the more than 33,000 intentional homicides recorded last year occurred, according to the country's Secretariat of Security and Civilian Protection.