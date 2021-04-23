UrduPoint.com
Police Employee Stabbed To Death At Station Near Paris

Fri 23rd April 2021 | 08:10 PM

A female police employee was stabbed to death by a Tunisian man at a police station southwest of Paris on Friday, the local prosecutor's office and a police source told AFP

Rambouillet, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :A female police employee was stabbed to death by a Tunisian man at a police station southwest of Paris on Friday, the local prosecutor's office and a police source told AFP.

The attacker was fatally wounded when an officer opened fire on him at the station in Rambouillet, a wealthy commuter town about 60 kilometres (40 miles) from Paris, a police source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The attack took place in the secure entrance area of the station at around 2:20 pm (1220 GMT), the police source added.

The woman, 48, was stabbed in the throat twice, the source said.

Prime Minister Jean Castex and Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin both announced they were heading to the scene.

The assailant was aged 36 and was unknown to security services, sources close to the investigation told AFP.

