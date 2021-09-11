UrduPoint.com

Police Escort Activist From 9/11 Memorial Ceremony In New York

New York Police (NYPD) officers escorted an activist away from the 9/11 memorial ceremony held in New York City on Saturday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of terrorist attacks against the United States, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

The woman, wearing a t-shirt that read "9/11 should be alive. Truth and justice," broke through the barriers erected around the Ground Zero which is being attended by US President Joe Biden along with First Lady Jill Biden and former President Barack Obama.

"I have no idea how she got in," a police officer told Sputnik when asked how the activist broke through the fences guarded by hundreds of officers from the NYPD, FBI and New York Port Authority.

The woman was trying to confront the police and fight back shouting to the crowd of bystanders "Help me, do something, please!" but was eventually apprehended by five officers.

On this day 20 years ago, al-Qaeda (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) terrorists hijacked four commercial airplanes. Two of the planes were flown into the World Trade Center towers in New York. Another plane struck the west side of the Pentagon, and yet another one crashed in Pennsylvania before reaching its presumed target.

Terrorist World Barack Obama Police Russia Pentagon New York United States Women FBI From

