Police Escort Several Opposition Leaders Out of Protest in Tbilisi, Including Former Mayor

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) The Georgian police escorted on Friday several leaders of the opposition , including former Mayor of Tbilisi Giorgi Ugulava, out of a protest against the Georgian authorities in the country's capital, according to a member of the law enforcement.

Earlier in the day, protesters gathered near the Georgian parliament and later relocated to Georgia's National library, which hosts a meeting between Georgian Justice Minister Thea Tsulukiani and her colleagues. Ugulava said that he was arrested, moved away, and then released.

"They have not been arrested, they have been escorted off the grounds of the event," a police officer told reporters.

The ex-mayor has already been reported to be back among the protesters.

On November 14, the Georgian parliament failed to pass amendments to the constitution, changing the electoral system from mixed to proportional. In response, opposition parties, various non-governmental organizations, and their supporters began protests, demanding snap parliamentary elections and the appointment of a transitional government.