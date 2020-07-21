Police Evacuate Area After Explosive Device Found Near Toronto Airport - Alert

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Canadian police have begun evacuating an area outside of Toronto's Pearson International Airport after responding to reports of an explosive device being present there, Peel Regional Police said in an alert on Monday.

"Explosive device. Call in at 3:55pm," the police said via Twitter.

The situation is unfolding in the vicinity of one of the airport's cargo terminals, housing the Delta, KLM and Royal Dutch Airlines' cargo facilities.