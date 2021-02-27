UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Evacuate Nearly 2,600 Properties In UK's Exeter Due To World War II Bomb

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Police Evacuate Nearly 2,600 Properties in UK's Exeter Due to World War II Bomb

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) The discovery of an undetonated WWII-era explosive device forced evacuation of some 2,600 buildings in Exeter city in southwest England, the local police department said on Saturday.

"The mass evacuation of around 2,600 properties in the vicinity of Glenthorne Road, Exeter, this morning has concluded following the discovery of a possible unexploded World War Two bomb," Devon and Cornwall police said in a statement.

The bomb was found on private land west of the University's campus on Friday morning, and operations to neutralize it and relocate residents from nearby buildings were underway ever since. The area is cordoned off, the police said, adding that public safety is under the control of the security forces. The police promise to complete demining of the device by the end of the day.

Related Topics

Police Road Cornwall Exeter World War From

Recent Stories

Hamriyah Free Zone inks investment deal with Medtr ..

6 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 10 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United ..

36 minutes ago

Lady Gaga’s stolen unharmed dogs return to polic ..

1 hour ago

UAE supports Saudi Arabian foreign ministry’s st ..

1 hour ago

Karachi Kings defeats Multan Sultans by seven wick ..

1 hour ago

SC will announce verdict on Presidential reference ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.