Police Evacuate US Congressional Officers as Pro-Trump Demonstrations Descend on Capitol

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Police are evacuating congressional offices on Wednesday as pro-Trump demonstrators descend on Capitol Hill to protest the results of the 2020 presidential election, US Congressman Ritchie Torres said in a statement on Wednesday.

"My staff and I were ordered to evacuate the Cannon building," Torres said via Twitter.

A Sputnik correspondent on the scene reported that protesters have broke through the security cordon near the US Capitol after which the police deployed tear gas.

Video footage on social media shows clashes between pro-Trump protesters and police outside the Capitol.

Both legislative chambers - the House of Representatives and the Senate - convened Wednesday afternoon for a joint session to count and confirm Electoral College votes that were cast on December 14 and certified in 50 states and the District of Columbia.

At least 140 members of the House of Representatives and 12 members of the Senate have said they will object to the result and are demanding an independent commission to conduct a forensic audit in battleground US states where President Donald Trump and his supporters claim a massive election and voter fraud took place.