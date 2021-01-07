UrduPoint.com
Police Evacuate US Congressional Offices As Pro-Trump Demonstrations Descend On Capitol

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Police are evacuating congressional offices on Wednesday as pro-Trump demonstrations descend on Capitol Hill to protest the results of the 2020 presidential election, US Congressman Ritchie Torres said in a statement on Wednesday.

"My staff and I were ordered to evacuate the Cannon building," Torres said via Twitter.

Video footage on social media shows clashes between pro-Trump protesters and police outside the Capitol building.

